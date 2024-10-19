Truist Financial Corp Sells 260 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $123.75 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

