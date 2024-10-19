Truist Financial Corp Sells 286 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,907 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $46.04 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

