Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,124 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 15.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.87 and its 200 day moving average is 15.49. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,601,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 332,509,307.52. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 99,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,113 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

