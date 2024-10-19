Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WT. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

