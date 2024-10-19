Truist Financial Trims Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price to $18.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 278.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 140,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

