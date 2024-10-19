UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,842,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $5,139,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $200.07. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.62.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $921,759.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

