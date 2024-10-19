Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $12,273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Universal by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $597.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.