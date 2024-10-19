UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of UroGen Pharma worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

