Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 187.5% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 333,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 93,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 80,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.