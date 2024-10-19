Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $392.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

