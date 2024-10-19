Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $603.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

