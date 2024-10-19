Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.72 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.