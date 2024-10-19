Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Veralto Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

