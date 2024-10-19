Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.30.
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.