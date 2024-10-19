Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) vs. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Head to Head Review

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vigil Neuroscience and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 4 0 2.60 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 319.19%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 232.15%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Adverum Biotechnologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$82.64 million ($2.12) -1.87 Adverum Biotechnologies $3.60 million 48.89 -$117.17 million ($10.20) -0.83

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -76.02% -62.85% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -74.45% -44.81%

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also developing VG-3927, an orally-available small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease in genetically defined subpopulations, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. It has license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercially develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell therapeutic products containing compounds that bind to TREM2. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

