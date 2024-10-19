Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

MNST opened at $54.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

