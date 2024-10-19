Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 26,388 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,325 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Tripadvisor worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.