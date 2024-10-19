Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 617 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 64,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 142,130 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $22.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

