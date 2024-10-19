Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 582.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.