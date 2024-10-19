Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 120 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

STZ stock opened at $241.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $33,007,175. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

