Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 16,149 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after buying an additional 2,520,987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,794,000 after purchasing an additional 213,575 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,497.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,830.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $103,497.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,251 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

