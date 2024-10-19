Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 33,820 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

DexCom Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.