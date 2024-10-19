Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

IAU stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.