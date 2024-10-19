Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $159.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

