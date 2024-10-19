Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

OKE stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

