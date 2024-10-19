Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.88% of Beyond Meat worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Beyond Meat by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.