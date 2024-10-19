Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $121,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON by 66,838.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $65,898,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Trading Up 0.4 %

ONON opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONON. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

