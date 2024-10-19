Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,403,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,743,000 after purchasing an additional 292,968 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

