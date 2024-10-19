Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.3 %

HCA stock opened at $415.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.