Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after purchasing an additional 721,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of ETSY opened at $51.56 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,619 shares of company stock worth $300,670 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

