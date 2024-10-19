Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.97 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

