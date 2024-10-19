Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 130.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.46 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.