Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.85.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

