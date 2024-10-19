Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

