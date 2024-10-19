Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 13,400 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $1,708,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

FLGB stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $761.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

