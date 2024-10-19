Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 17,145 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

