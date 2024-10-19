Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 7,298 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,710,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after buying an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $102.28 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

