Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 791 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,251 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 541.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 634,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 430.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 596,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,238,000 after acquiring an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $91.43 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

