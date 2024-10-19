Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

