Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101,054 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in JD.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

JD.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $39.98 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

