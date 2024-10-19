Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,331 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on Flex in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

