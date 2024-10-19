Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $182.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.