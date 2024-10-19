Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $438.96 million, a PE ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,668,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

