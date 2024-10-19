Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,668,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

