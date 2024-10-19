Wells Fargo & Company Increases Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $168.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

