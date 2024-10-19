What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for RPM FY2025 Earnings?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $133.52 on Thursday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

