WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stake Lowered by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LB Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.1% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,587,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 135,975 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 538,770 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 91.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 583.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 431,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,913.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,224.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WOW opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

