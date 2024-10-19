William Blair Has Negative Outlook of BECN FY2025 Earnings

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $9.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.24. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $1,664,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $3,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 549.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

