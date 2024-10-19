Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

