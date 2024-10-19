XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stake Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,760,000 after buying an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. XPEL had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

